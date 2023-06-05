The 76-year-old pop legend is rarely seen without a pair of his beloved spectacles. Photo / AP

Sir Elton John has revealed why he never has and never will perform without his trademark glasses.

The Rocket Man maestro is almost never seen without a pair of shades and has allegedly not performed onstage without them in 40 years. What’s more, the beloved rocker has said that fans will never see him sing bare-faced again.

Elton confessed to the Sunday Times: “I tried it in the early eighties but I felt exposed. Glasses give me confidence. I’m not me without them.”

His husband, David Furnish, revealed in the interview that the singer has thousands of pairs of glasses. There are so many that he keeps most of them in storage.

Elton is such a big fan off the accessory that he released his own line of specs, which are sold at a store in Central London. However, he doesn’t wear any of his own creations on tour as he has a deal with fashion house Gucci to wear their glasses on stage.

The veteran performer is nearing the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe next month but John is certain he will keep singing in the future - just maybe not lengthy tours on the road from now on.

He said: “They [the shows] are not a farewell to performing, just to touring. There may be the odd show in the future. It isn’t quite goodbye.”

Eltons final show of his tour will be headlining Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset on June 25 and he will be joined by a few special A-lister guests on stage.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 last month, he shared a few words on his upcoming Glastonbury performance: “It’s the first time I’ve been asked… it’s come at the right time, I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and it’s the most wonderful way to sign off in England.

