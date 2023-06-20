Sir Elton John says the treatment and media coverage surrounding Phillip Schofield's This Morning departure was "homophobic". Photos / AP

Sir Elton John has claimed treatment of the Phillip Schofield scandal was “totally homophobic”.

The long-time presenter of This Morning quit ITV following revelations he had an affair with a younger male colleague, and then lied about the relationship.

Sir Elton has claimed coverage of the scandal has been “homophobic”, arguing that interest in Schofield’s affair would have been less intense if he had been in a relationship with a woman and not a man.

Holly Willoughby with her former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofied with their Best Daytime award at the 2022 National Television Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The pop star made the claims as he raised concerns about homophobia and the “disgraceful” treatment of members of the “LGBTQ+ movement” in the US.

He said: “I don’t like it at all. It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America. I don’t know if it’s around Britain, because I haven’t been here that much.

“But I feel that the Phillip Schofield thing has been totally homophobic.

“If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn’t even make the papers.”

Schofield’s affair, branded “unwise but not illegal” in a statement by the TV presenter, was the subject of widespread interest and has become a cause of concern among MPs.

Sir Elton John performs in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / George Heard

Members of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee have questioned ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall regarding the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and the handling of complaints.

The same committee also asked Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, if the same scandal could have arisen at the corporation.

Sir Elton claimed that the interest in the case has been homophobic as he raised a number of concerns about a regression in the treatment of LGBT people.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “Well, it’s all going pear-shaped in America. There’s violence, [discriminatory] laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful.

“There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable.

“We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”

Ron De Santis, Florida’s governor and Republican presidential hopeful, has passed a number of bills relating to LGBT issues, including limitations on spaces accessible to transgender people in public buildings, such as gendered toilets.

Other provisions include limiting access to material deemed unsuitable sexual material in schools, and controlling children’s access to “lewd” entertainment, such as drag shows.

Sir Elton commented on the governor’s policies ahead of this upcoming performance at Glastonbury, and while he is set to headline the world-famous festival, the 76-year-old star believes his musical influence is waning.

He said: “My records don’t sell like they used to. I’ve made so many, people don’t really need another Elton John record unless it’s completely different… I think my days in the charts are done.”