Raye even revealed that Where Is My Husband! has already resulted in a romantic proposal.

“Someone wrote their number on a tissue the other day and I was like, ‘Oh no, you’re just not my type’,” she said.

“He was really sweet, he just wasn’t my vibe.”

The Escapism singer, whose real name is Rachel Keen, said she is trying to look after her younger sisters Lauren and Abby-Lynn as they follow her into the world of music, particularly after her split from Polydor Records in 2021 amid claims the company refused to release her debut album.

Raye said: “I’m fiercely, fiercely, fiercely protective of my girls.

“We have discussions about how to handle disrespect in a studio environment and learning how to navigate egos.

“It’s really, really hard, and sometimes people are very disrespectful, so we talk about it and go through it together.”

Raye has been compared to the late singer Amy Winehouse but insists she could “never, ever attempt to replace or imitate” the Rehab artist after working with her producer Mark Ronson on the song Suzanne.

The star, who won a record six Brit Awards at the 2024 ceremony, told People: “Honestly, I’m not going to lie, I actually was quite nervous and scared to work with him.

“I just do want to say that I know I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever attempt to replace or imitate Amy. I’m in awe of her. We all are, and we miss her.”