Sinead O’Connor’s social media posts have revealed new details of alleged stalking in the days leading up to her shock death.

The Irish singer had moved to London for a “new life” before she was found dead this Wednesday.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by the Irish Times, with her family releasing a statement shortly after.

The Sun reported that an insider claimed the 56-year-old singer was feeling “uncomfortable” after someone was sending her gifts.

“This person was making her feel on edge.”

Two weeks before her death O’Connor warned social media users about a “violent female stalker.”

The Grammy Award winner took to Twitter saying, “There is one stalker. Female. Violent: again, NEVER engage with anyone claiming they know me without asking my management.”

Fans replied to the post saying they had been contacted by someone claiming to be the star.

Only a couple of days later O’Conner alleged on Twitter that an “extremely disturbed male sexual predator” was impersonating her.

UK police confirmed on Thursday that they are not treating Sinead’s death as suspicious.

O’Conner was found “unresponsive” at her flat, a cause of death is yet to be revealed.

A police statement says that “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, July 26, to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Results revealing the star’s cause of death are not expected to be available for several weeks.

In memory of the Grammy-winning singer, many have shared their touching moments with the star.

The Dublin-born performer released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U (originally written by Prince) was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.



