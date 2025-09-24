Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s awkward Jennifer Hudson ‘spirit tunnel’ clip goes viral

Nick Bond
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Simon Cowell appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Photo / Getty Images

Simon Cowell appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Photo / Getty Images

Celebrities know there’s one potentially cringe-worthy ritual they have to endure if they want to book a guest spot on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show: The “spirit tunnel”.

The most frequently watched segment of Hudson’s show happens backstage, as guests emerge from a green room to find the show’s crew

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save