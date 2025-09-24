Simon Cowell appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Photo / Getty Images

Celebrities know there’s one potentially cringe-worthy ritual they have to endure if they want to book a guest spot on Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk show: The “spirit tunnel”.

The most frequently watched segment of Hudson’s show happens backstage, as guests emerge from a green room to find the show’s crew lining the corridor, hyping them up as they take to the stage. Celebs are expected to get into the party spirit, clapping and dancing along, so the moment can be packaged up and shared on the show’s social media accounts.

Some people handle the segment with aplomb (check out Penn Badgley, leaning all the way in and busting out some super-smooth moves).

Occasionally, celebs refuse to do it altogether – like The Pitt star Noah Wyle, who politely explained during his April interview with Hudson that he wanted to spare the public the sight of him attempting to dance.

And today, in record company exec and American Idol judge Simon Cowell, we might have our most awkward spirit tunnel victim yet.