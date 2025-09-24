Cowell emerges into the tunnel like a newborn baby deer unaware of where to put its limbs: He claps like no person has ever clapped before (except perhaps Nicole Kidman).
Cowell looks deeply embarrassed, as well he should, as he wanders down the hall clapping offbeat.
The clip, which lasts an interminable 20 seconds, has already been viewed more than 13 million times on social media since the show posted it (by contrast, the spirit tunnel footage from the other guest on the episode of the show, model Olivia Culpo, has so far clocked up around 3000 views. Sorry, Olivia).
“Why’s he clapping like a seal?” read one perfectly reasonable response.
“The most awkward walk out I’ve ever seen in my life,” wrote one commenter, while another declared it the “worst” spirit tunnel clip the show had ever posted.
Despite appearances, Cowell insisted to Hudson at the top of their interview that he’d “absolutely loved” his bewildering 20 seconds trapped inside the spirit tunnel.
“It’s the best way of coming on a show that I’ve ever done in my life! Do you mind if I steal it for AGT [America’s Got Talent]?” he asked.
He finished his appraisal of the “brilliant” segment with something that reads more like a threat: “I wanted to do it twice … I might do it on the way back.”
