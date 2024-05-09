Simon Barnett leaving Newstalk ZB

Simon Barnett will leave Newstalk ZB in September. Photo / File

Veteran broadcaster Simon Barnett is leaving Newstalk ZB, to join More FM.

Barnett, who co-hosts ZB’s afternoon show with James Daniels, will finish at the station in September, staff were told this morning.

He will join More FM as breakfast host in early 2025.

NZME chief audio officer Jason Winstanley said in an internal message that the company had made its best efforts to retain Barnett, but that he had made the decision to join a rival network.

“We were determined to retain Simon ... and we’re extremely disappointed with the outcome,” Winstanley said.

“Newstalk ZB is a fantastic radio station with a long, proud history. We have an excellent team of on-air hosts, journalists and others working tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the very best news and entertainment for our audiences, and of course that will continue well into the future,” he said.

Barnett joined ZB in 2019.

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer said in a statement: “Simon’s an immensely talented broadcaster who connects with Kiwis young and old. He has such warmth, empathy and a real sense of fun... ”

Speaking to listeners when returning to the airwaves in January following the loss of his beloved wife Jodi, Barnett said that he always strived to be an “authentic broadcaster’.

Barnett described Jodi as his biggest supporter and an unofficial content director, listening to every show and offering guidance and advice over many years.

Simon Barnett with his wife Jodi at their daughter Sophie's wedding in 2018.

“I will be mindful that Jodi just used to love to listen,” he told listeners in January.

“I don’t know that I will ever entirely get over her loss, I don’t want to,” Barnett said.

“The listeners have always been exceptionally good to me. Whether it’s in music radio or whether it’s in talk, they’ve always been very kind to me.

“I have really appreciated that kindness.”







