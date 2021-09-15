Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: September 16: The Merkel diamond

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By:

No, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hasn't got herself some bling. The Merkel-Raute (German for "Merkel rhombus") is what has been termed Merkel diamond or Triangle of Power by English-speaking media: a hand gesture made by