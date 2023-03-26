Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 27 - Mr Pickles’ latest caper, at 90

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
No cones required in Christchurch. Maybe it’s just Auckland that’s obsessed with cones? Photo / Supplied

No cones required in Christchurch. Maybe it’s just Auckland that’s obsessed with cones? Photo / Supplied

Endangered tortoise fathers triplets at 90

Houston Zoo’s oldest resident, 90-year-old Mr Pickles, has been partnered with 53-year-old Mrs Pickles since 1996. Radiated tortoises can live for about 150 years and, generally speaking, produce few

Latest from Entertainment