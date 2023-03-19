Shock after primary-school kids raid liquor store, teachers threaten further strike action and the Government explores raising benefit increases in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cutting costs gone to the extreme?

Landlord: ‘I have an idea to save costs’

This apartment in London has no front door. Just a set of stairs leading up to a window.

How rude

1. “We went to visit my brother in his new house. He put old sheets on the floor to protect his carpet from...wait for it... my daughter’s wheelchair wheels.”

2. “Drove 250 kms to see friends we hadn’t seen for a year. When we got there, they were watching ‘Breaking Bad’ and proceeded to watch two episodes back-to-back before they would speak to us. Normally impeccably polite.”

3. “Went to a colleague and his wife’s house for dinner. There on the hob, next to the cooking dinner, were his underpants being boil-washed clean...

4. “Visiting my mother-in-law, she showed us to our bedroom, and gave us towels. A bath sheet for husband (her son) and hand towel for me and the kid to share. I didn’t say anything at the time as a little taken back. When shower time came around my husband just helped himself to more towels from the airing cupboard, but it ended up in an almighty row and a lecture about the cost of laundering towels in winter.”

A simpler time?

Remember the good old days weren’t always good?

Spotted in a copy of the NZ Listener, 1974 and shared by Penny Ashton.

Thank goodness for the photocopier

1. The mention of banda machines brought back memories for Lorraine Kidd of “purple/mauve waxed sheets, a solvent that smelled like methylated spirits, often headaches from the smell, purple fingertips and splotches on clothes, sometimes copies that were scrunched up and sometimes copies that were too wet and therefore smudgy. There was also a Gestetner machine for making copies that had similar annoyances.”

2. A reader writes: “The plum job in the 60s for year 6 girls at my primary was helping the dental nurses. We had to polish the leather seats and then were allowed to play with the mercury! Such fun, dropping it then rounding up all the cute little droplets. Wonder if it affected me later on.”