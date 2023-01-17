Bruce Newton somehow spotted this sign on a road just inland from Napier.

Soggy cardboard

According to a story in The Atlantic, the pizza box isn’t doing a good job. “A pizza box has one job - keeping a pie warm and crispy during its trip from the shop to your house - and it can’t really do it. The fancier the pizza, the worse the results: A slab of overbaked Domino’s will probably be at least semi-close to whatever its version of perfect is by the time it reaches your door, but a pizza with fresh mozzarella cooked at upwards of 900 degrees? Forget it. Sliding a $40 pie into a pizza box is the packaging equivalent of parking a Lamborghini in a wooden shed before a hurricane.”

Sharing locations, TMI?

“We’ve had location sharing 24/7 for a couple of years now. I can always see where my husband is and vice versa,” shares a woman on social media. “It’s hugely helpful and we turned it on for very practical reasons. No more messaging each other ‘where are you?’, having to explain that we’re stuck in traffic, worrying about each other if we’re running late etc. It’s certainly not to ‘check up on each other’, there has never been a hint of suspicion of infidelity in the relationship and we both trust each other fully. Days go by without me checking his location, but it’s very handy to have there when we need it. I told a friend about this arrangement and she reacted like what I was doing was really awful, a controlling/abusive thing.” Would you share locations 24/7 with your other half?

City centre moves south?

Chris spotted this sign at the junction on Ngapipi Rd and Tamaki Drive. “Aucklanders may not be aware that our mayor has recently moved the city centre to somewhere near Mission Bay,” he quips.

Concepts to help you understand the world

Paradox of Unanimity: Researchers in 2016 found that when eyewitnesses unanimously agreed on the identity of suspects, they were more likely to be wrong. The more people agree, the less likely they are thinking for themselves. Therefore, beware of consensuses. (Via Writer Gurwinder Bhogal, aka @G_S_Bhogal)