Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 18: Irony in action

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Bruce Newton somehow spotted this sign on a road just inland from Napier.

Bruce Newton somehow spotted this sign on a road just inland from Napier.

Soggy cardboard

According to a story in The Atlantic, the pizza box isn’t doing a good job. “A pizza box has one job - keeping a pie warm and crispy during its trip from the

Latest from Entertainment