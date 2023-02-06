Photo / Supplied

China, hold Germany's beer.

Strange family traditions

1. At Christmas, we all give each other a set of underwear, which once you receive you have to say, “ooh thank you” really loudly, stand up, then put the underwear on your head to show everyone. The underwear must remain on your head, like a fancy crown, until all presents have been given out, and all members of the family were wearing said crown.

2. Apparently every morning in my girlfriend’s house growing up her dad would get fully dressed for his office job but “forgetting” trousers as a joke. He would open the front door and announce his departure and his kids would yell: “You forgot your trousers!” only for him to look down and go “Oh no!” and dash back upstairs to put them on. Every morning.

3. My dad never says thank you at the drive-thru, it’s far too easy and predictable. Instead, he likes to make up words. It essentially amounts to him being handed his bag of food, they say “Have a nice day!”, and he replies “ferderber” as he drives away. Straight faced and no looking back. His other go-to word is “razzle”.

Greenpeace masala

Give peas a chance.

Not identical twins

A reader writes: “I found out that my neighbour’s daughter doesn’t have identical twins called Ronnie and Jensen, which was my assumption. She has one boy called Jensen, but my neighbour hates the name and will only call him Ronnie. The boy is 6. His middle name isn’t even Ronnie. His grandma just prefers that name and calls him that.”

Unique baby name stinks

Trying to have an original name for your new baby has backfired for one couple. Since posting on the name with the bizarre spelling, there have been sniggers aplenty. The new mum decided to share a picture of her newborn baby online, along with her name – Pheart. One Reddit user was baffled and asked: “How on Earth did this come to pass?”