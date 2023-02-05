Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EntertainmentUpdated

Sideswipe February 6: Special delivery

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Humour - it's all about the delivery. Photo / Supplied

Humour - it's all about the delivery. Photo / Supplied

An inconvenient tooth

A man was shocked to find two human teeth embedded in his face days after accidentally colliding with another person during a basketball game. While trying to recover a rebound, the man

Latest from Entertainment