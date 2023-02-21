A swimming pool in Florida is going viral in Florida for its never-before-seen shape from above - a revolver gun. Photo / Supplied

A swimming pool in Florida is going viral in Florida for its never-before-seen shape from above - a revolver gun. Photo / Supplied

A pool for gun swimmers

Photo / Supplied

A swimming pool is going viral in Florida for its never-before-seen shape from above — a revolver pistol. “Neighbours that have bought houses around here have all come by,” says proud owner Louis Minardi, who lives near Tampa. “They’re all, ‘Is this guy a whack job?”’ Minardi, 67, says the idea came from his friend, a contractor who was bored of building stereotypical pools for people. Minardi loved hunting as a youngster so went along with the wild idea.

Drop the phone

Phubbing: we all do it; we all hate it. And a recent study shows that, in the world of dating, you phub at your own peril — because you might be damaging your relationship. Phubbing is a relatively new term — a portmanteau of “phone” and “snubbing” — referring to that all-too-common experience of being ignored by somebody in favour of their smartphone. One of the major contributors to excessive smartphone use is the dreaded Fear of Missing Out, or Fomo.

Stupid car accessories

Photo / Supplied

Weird family quirks

1. Whenever me or one of my four sisters brings home a guy, the rest of us turn off the lights, sit in a circle, and chant random things as he walks in the door.

2. My boyfriend’s dad compliments other drivers when they follow the rules, like “Beige Camry just put their turn signal on. Nice!” We call it his “Anti-Road Rage.”

3. When we were little my mum would be driving us in the car and say, “hey what’s that over there?” We would look out the window saying, “what what?!” She would then swerve, making us hit our heads into the window.

4. When my son was a toddler, his best friend couldn’t pronounce ‘You’re welcome.” It came out “You’re rectum.” Forty-plus years later, our family still responds “You’re rectum” when someone says, “Thank you.”