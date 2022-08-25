Greens v reds.

"Two guys in my year decided to bring about 50 cabbages into school and start a cabbage fight in the science corridor. All hell broke loose and cabbage leaves were everywhere. About 100 students joined in. You most certainly can have 100 students and 50 cabbages in a cabbage fight. (Check the cabbage fight rulebook. Lol jokes.) The two guys just randomly started the cabbage fight at break time and the students who were already in the corridor began to join in."

"When I was in high school, our hick town school had a 'gang' called the Cobras who would spray paint 'Cobras' on school property, write it on desks, in the bathrooms, basically everywhere. It's was dumb and many of the students had a good idea who was a part of this 'gang' but the teachers didn't. The principal would call down groups for photos in the yearbook (siblings, sports teams, drama club, etc) on overhead announcements, and one day they called down the Cobras for a school photo for the yearbook, to try and figure out who they were. They caught almost half the students who were defacing school property because they showed up for the 'group photo'."

"I went to a private school where you weren't allowed to have your phone on you. One day the vice principal bursts into a classroom and says in a panic: 'Quick, I need to use someone's phone!' Ten kids got detention and their phones confiscated."

"I remember our school got put in lockdown because someone thought there was a rabid fox on the field. It was a fat orange cat."

Very early warning

Chilling ...

The problem of climate change was heralded by The Rodney & Otamatra Times a hundred years ago; they were very forward-looking!

Make way for the ecovado

The avocado is one of the most energy and resource-intensive plants cultivated around the world, but, apparently, you can opt for a more environmentally friendly alternative called "ecovado". The popularity of avocados has skyrocketed over the past couple of decades, with the World Economic Forum estimating that about five billion kilograms of avocados are consumed annually around the world. However, this significant increase in demand has come at a huge cost for the environment. Forests have been cut down to make room for avocado plantations, and water sources have been sucked dry by what is widely considered one of the most unsustainable crops. It was this worrying development that inspired the creation of the "ecovado", a more sustainable avocado alternative.