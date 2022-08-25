Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: August 26: School daze

Ana Samways
By
3 mins to read
Greens v reds.

Greens v reds.

"Two guys in my year decided to bring about 50 cabbages into school and start a cabbage fight in the science corridor. All hell broke loose and cabbage leaves were everywhere. About 100 students joined