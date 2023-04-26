Voyager 2022 media awards
Sideswipe April 27: The Bosch Kiwi

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
The Bosch Kiwi

A tweet asking for your favourite detail from a work of art? Writer Bill Manhire replies: “for me it’s the kiwi in the bottom right-hand corner of Bosch’s The Haywain – just

