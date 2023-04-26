The Bosch Kiwi.

The Bosch Kiwi

The Bosch Kiwi.

A tweet asking for your favourite detail from a work of art? Writer Bill Manhire replies: “for me it’s the kiwi in the bottom right-hand corner of Bosch’s The Haywain – just getting on with feeding yourself.”

Confessions

1. “My boyfriend is colour blind, he bought me a lovely plant, I forgot to water it and it died. It’s still the same shape, just brown instead of green and pink. He keeps saying how good it looks. I don’t have the heart to tell him, so now everyone in the family is in on the lie.”

2. “My partner has lived here for 4 years. I can count on one hand the amount of times he’s cooked, he expects head pats when he washes a plate, and he fell apart when I was in hospital for 15 days. The cooking and cleaning fairy is exhausted, and I’m making silent plans to leave him.”

3. “People think I’m scared of going to hospital because of a tragic experience in my past involving a deceased family member. In reality, I was traumatised by an episode of Doctor Who in which a hospital is transported to the moon and an old lady sucks people’s blood through a straw.”

(via @Fesshole)

No lead in your lunchbox?

No lead in your lunchbox?

Best insults

Barbara writes: “A friend and colleague was reading to a group of new entrants sitting on a mat, when one of the little girls said, very politely, that she had a neck like her Rolly pup. The 5-year-old hastened to add that my friend should not worry though, because the rolls would disappear when she grows up. My friend was 60-years-old at the time and it was a parting quote in her retirement.”