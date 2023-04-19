Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 20: Perfect cat placement

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Perfect cat placement. Photo / Supplied

Perfect cat placement. Photo / Supplied

Perfect cat placement

Perfect cat placement. Photo / Supplied
Perfect cat placement. Photo / Supplied

Move over Beyonce, this is the original Single Lady

This from the South Wales Daily News, June 20, 1893: “Old Polly Thompson, of Camberwell Workhouse, is the ‘oldest lady in the land’,

Latest from Entertainment