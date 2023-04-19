Perfect cat placement. Photo / Supplied

Perfect cat placement

Perfect cat placement. Photo / Supplied

Move over Beyonce, this is the original Single Lady

This from the South Wales Daily News, June 20, 1893: “Old Polly Thompson, of Camberwell Workhouse, is the ‘oldest lady in the land’, for on Monday she celebrates the 107th anniversary of her birthday, and is still hale and hearty. Polly is a spinster, for she says that in her younger days the male population expected too much from their wives in the way of hard work, and she accordingly preferred to keep herself than to keep a husband as well. Her celibate economy did not prevent her getting into the workhouse, where she has now lived for a considerable time. Perhaps, after all, 50 years of married life is worth a cycle of celibacy, if it has to be spent in a workhouse. Polly is a remarkable woman for her age for, although old in years, she is quite juvenile in spirit.”

Careful what you wear

Who knew a puffer vest could have political leanings?

In Spain this puffer vest is called a “Fachaleco”: a blend of “fascista” (fascist) and “chaleco” (vest or waistcoat). It’s the garment of choice of “the well-to-do and/or corporate crowd in Spain, mostly male and usually associated with right-wing sympathies”, tweets @Gonzalomlm.

Masked Singer

This musical phenomenon has played almost 14,000 performances to audiences of over 20 million, grossing over $1.3 billion. An estimated 6500 people have been employed by the production – including over 400 actors – and it takes a cast, orchestra and crew of 125 to put on the show. Phantom of the Opera takes a final Broadway bow.



