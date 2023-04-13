Beware of things that haven't happened yet.

Are new cars too bossy?

“I got a new car a couple of weeks ago,” shares a Mumsnet reader.

“It’s pretty (if already muddy) but the bossiness is never-ending. If I change lanes on the motorway and there’s a car next to the lane I’m going into, it flashes up hazard lights on the dashboard and wing mirror, beeps loudly and nudges the steering wheel away. When I stop the car, it flashes up a reminder to check the back seats for people and belongings. And the final straw: it sent me a text reminding me to lock it. I was sitting in it at the time, minding my own business in the car park.”

And she is not alone with her aversion to modern cars with all those bings and bongs and lights.

“BING! Your handbag is too heavy. BING! It is a bit cold outside. *BING! You could be overtaking this massive articulated lorry in a more eco-friendly way. I did not ask for your advice, car.”

“The parking sensors on mine beep if there is a spider within about 10 metres.”

“Mine tells me not to forget my phone when I take the keys out of the ignition!”

“Mine judges me and my driving. Scores me out of 100 at the end of every trip and gives patronising tips on how to improve. The kids are obsessed with my scores too.”

Have a seat

Take a load off - just watch your head.

Worst dish on the planet

Indigirka Salad, a Russian fish salad, has been voted the worst dish in the world by the readers of online food guide Taste Atlas. Made of diced whitefish combined with onions, and seasoned with oil, salt, and pepper. That doesn’t sound so bad, right? The problem with Indigirka salad is that the fish is not only raw, but frozen solid, which is to be expected from a dish born in a region where temperatures routinely drop below -70C. The dish is usually served as an appetiser, accompanied by lemon wedges and a shot of vodka.