Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Shortland Street’s Peter Burman on playing Sage, his self ‘autopsy’ and finding his feet on screen

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

From Sage to stage: Shortland Street's Peter Burman reflects on life in his new stage show. Photo / Michael Craig

From Sage to stage: Shortland Street's Peter Burman reflects on life in his new stage show. Photo / Michael Craig

He’s a welcome jolt of energy and enthusiasm on a show plagued with death and drama, but now a Shortland Street regular has created a unique on-stage autopsy of his own. Mitchell Hageman talks with Peter Burman about his journey between Sage and stage.

It’s hard to believe Peter Burman’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save