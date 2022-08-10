Kura Forrester (third from left) shares her memories of her on-screen Shortland Street wedding on today's episode of Shortland Street - The Podcast. Photo / Supplied

Weddings are normally the happiest day of someone's life - but, like many things in Ferndale, that's not always the case when it comes to Shortland Street.

Car crashes, surprise babies, jilted exes, kidnappings, collapsed marquees and hospital sieges are just some of the tragedies that have blighted the weddings days of Ferndale's best and brightest.

And it's one of the reasons these sequences are among the most fun for the cast to film.

On this week's episode of Shortland Street - The Podcast, the official companion series of the nation's favourite soap opera, host and Shorty actor Kura Forrester is joined by Ben Mitchell and Rebekkah Randell to dive into the world of soap weddings.

They share behind the scenes gossip from their characters' own weddings - including the recent 30th anniversary nuptials between Forrester's Desi Schmidt and her beloved Damo, as well as the more tragic weddings that blighted Mitchell's TK Samuels.

The panel also reveals the real reason why the cast gets excited to film wedding sequences - spoiler alert, it involves free things.

Mitchell and Randell share their real-life engagement stories that have gone a lot better than their characters' more tragic on-screen woes. And later, Shortland Street publicist Selwyn Kumar joins to explain what goes in to getting the public excited for a wedding - and confirms what many fans have long suspected, that a happy day in Ferndale is likely a warning of what's to come.

And Sam Bunkall, best known as surgeon Boyd, pops in to explain what went into a complicated dance sequence for his character's wedding.

A new episode of the podcast will be released every Thursday. Subscribe to ensure you don't miss out on any of the action.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.