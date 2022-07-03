'Shocked': Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show after mass shooting

Harry Styles says he is 'heartbroken' along with the people of Copenhagen after mass shooting. Photo / Supplied

Harry Styles says he is 'heartbroken' along with the people of Copenhagen after mass shooting. Photo / Supplied

A Harry Styles concert due to be held 500 yards from the scene of the Copenhagen shopping mall gun massacre has been cancelled.

The former One Direction singer, 28, had been due to perform at 8pm local time in the Royal Arena on July 3 as part of his highly anticipated "Love on Tour" shows.

But after several victims were killed by a gunman, said to be wielding a hunting rifle, at the nearby Field's Shopping Mall, the event was ditched.

Styles said on Snapchat: "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H."

It had initially been reported the show was expected to go ahead despite the shooting, after law enforcement in the area apparently indicated to organisers it was safe to proceed.

But the show was delayed and then cancelled, with video posted on social media showing an announcer on stage informing fans already at the arena the gig would not go ahead and police would escort them to the metro for them to leave.

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

One devastated fan said on Twitter: "I know this has been done to keep everyone safe but it's so heartbreaking."

Styles recently pledged to donate $1 million to American non-profit anti-gun violence group Everytown after the deadly Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May.

Before the Copenhagen show's cancellation was confirmed, some fans had started abandoning their plans to attend his gig.

One fan tweeted: "So there was a shooting near the Harry concert in Copenhagen that I was supposed to attend but I'm on my way home now."

Others had pleaded with the singer to cancel his concert before it was confirmed it was not going ahead.

Petrified shoppers including mothers clutching babies were seen fleeing for their lives after shots rang out at the Field's mall.

A 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested in connection with the shooting by armed officers near the shopping centre, according to the head of the Copenhagen police operations unit, inspector Soren Thomassen.

He told a press conference: "We know that there are several dead and several injured," – before adding the possibility it was a terror attack could not be ruled out.