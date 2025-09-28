Shiyeon Sung leads Auckland Philharmonia in a commanding Tchaikovsky rendition. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Programming a concert around one of the most popular of all violin concertos doubtlessly drew a full house for Auckland Philharmonia’s Tchaikovsky’s Violin.

A ploy fully justified when 18-year-old soloist Chloe Chua so effortlessly revealed the form which won her the prestigious Menuhin Competition at the age of 11.

A crisp orchestral introduction, under the impeccable baton of Shiyeon Sung, ushered in Tchaikovsky’s dramatic first movement, with Chua as a fearless sparring partner, her cadenza slipping from molten fire to swooning languor at the turn of a bow.

Early on, we were captivated by the fragile but telling lyricism of her very first entrance; within minutes, we were powerless to resist the thrilling orchestral surges around her.