“That’s not something that I can predict. It’s not something my doctors can predict. And it’s scary.”

She was expecting to start her first round of chemotherapy “probably a couple of days after” the podcast episode was released.

She added: “To just be walking into the unknown - I just feel like my life has been unknown for over a year now, between divorce and cancer.”

Shannen Doherty underwent brain surgery and radiation therapy in January 2023. Photo / Instagram, @theshando

The Charmed star admitted the end of her 11-year marriage to Kurt Iswarienko had been “really hard” to deal with after filing for divorce in April 2023.

She said: “Obviously, divorce is not easy, especially when you really loved someone. And I did love my husband.

“And when you get so hurt by their actions that you just feel betrayed and like a sucker, it’s really hard.”

She noted that the separation was “not the most pleasant thing” to deal with, and she may “never be ready to discuss the full details” of their breakup.

She added: “There’s so many different nuances that people will never understand. I don’t understand why people find it so fascinating.”

Shannen Doherty has been open about her cancer battle with fans. Photo / AP

Instead, the Beverly Hills 90210 actress has urged fans to give her “privacy” as she deals with both her illness and divorce, and insisted she will open up more if and when she wants to.

She explained: “I’m going through stuff. And when I wanna share it, I will share it.”



