Colombian popstar, Shakira has opted to go to trial for tax evasion. Photo / AP

Colombian pop singer Shakira is fighting back against tax evasion claims.

The Hips Don't Lie singer has rejected a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of €14.5 million ($23.6m) in taxes, with representatives for the singer confirming earlier this week that she has opted to go to trial instead.

Speaking to E! News, a representative for the star said the Whenever, Wherever singer "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognised tax firm".

The rep added the Spanish Tax Office "continues to violate her rights" and called the case against her "baseless".

"Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

The publication reported no immediate details of the proposed settlement were revealed to the media, and the court has not yet set a date for the trial however it was stated that if found guilty of tax evasion, the Colombian singer could face a possible fine and prison sentence.

Shakira's rejection of the deal comes four years after she first came under investigation with Spanish prosecutors claiming she failed to pay €14.5 million in taxes on income she earned between 2012 and 2014.

The star - who declared Spain her official country of residence in 2015, hit back at the charges insisting they were "baseless" as she was located in the Bahamas during those years, but prosecutors argued she was, in fact living in Spain and only going overseas for professional reasons.

Under Spanish law, people who spend more than six months a year in the country are required to pay their taxes in Spain.

The authorities calculated the unpaid tax bill from all of her global income rather than what she just earned in Spain.

Shakira's public relations firm later said she had deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts after she was given the bill.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.