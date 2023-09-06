Sensing Murder host Kelvin Cruickshank is “not happy” about having to cancel a string of South Island shows because of an alleged ban imposed by a fellow medium. According to Cruickshank, the competing star has lobbied venues to ban any performances in the same city for six weeks either side of their own shows.

Uploading a video to Facebook, a “gutted” Cruickshank announced he has had to cancel his upcoming concerts in Blenheim, Nelson, Westport, Motueka, Hokitika and Greymouth and reschedule others in Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Fielding, Lower Hutt and Masterton.

“Another medium has made venues sign contracts that prohibits any other mediums from using the venue six weeks before or six weeks after this medium’s shows.”

Kelvin Cruickshank on an episode of 'Sensing Murder' in 2020.

He said visiting smaller towns where venues are limited made performing to local crowds difficult.

While Cruickshank did not name the competing medium, former fellow Sensing Murder psychic Sue Nicholson has taken to Facebook sharing a post to “clear the air of bullying ...” and to discuss issues with a venue in Greymouth.

Posting on her behalf, Nicholson’s manager wrote that “we feel the truth needs to be said ...” but that the psychic “does not want to get involved in this petty situation.

They went on to note " ... only ONE town was effected with this agreement the venues have in place.

“This town being Greymouth and Sue’s show is not sold out there as stated by the other medium. The other medium only put a show up in this town three days ago,” they claimed.

“There was no need for the other medium to cancel the whole tour as three of the towns Sue wasn’t even going to and another two towns both mediums use different venues which is great as the community can choose who they see or they can go to both if they wish.

“We have been contacted by other venues that have this time frame in place and Sue’s shows have been sold out in those towns and as a team we have agreed to the other medium booking the place within that six week time frame and it was up to said medium if they did go ahead with it and I believe they did in many towns on the North Island.”

Psychics Sue Nicholson and Kelvin Cruickshank on their show 'Sensing Murder'.

Nicholson was booked to perform at Greymouth’s Regent Theatre on September 6 and Cruickshank’s show was scheduled for three weeks later on September 27.

At the end of July, Cruickshank took to Facebook to share that his team was “working on booking the shows for the rest of 2023 ...” and posted a list of dates for September.

According to Newshub, the Greymouth Regent Theatre refused to comment on the matter.







