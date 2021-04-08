Sell-out expected for Lincoln event Selwyn Sounds

Jordan Luck Band and a stacked lineup of other New Zealand musicians will perform at Selwyn Sounds on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Jordan Luck Band and a stacked lineup of other New Zealand musicians will perform at Selwyn Sounds on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"It's going to be a full house."

That is the message from Selwyn Sounds promoter David Parlane ahead of the Canterbury event on Saturday.

International travel restrictions mean that this year the event is "keeping it Kiwi", said Parlane.

The expected crowd of about 10,000 will be treated to an all New Zealand lineup featuring Stan Walker, Jordan Luck Band, Zed, Elemeno P, Annie Crummer, The Chills, Hello Sailor, Lady Killers and Automatic 80s.

Selwyn Sounds was scheduled for last month, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 alert level rise.

Parlane said holding it this month will add a new feel, as it will be the first time Lincoln Domain transcends into full darkness during the event.

The venue will be illuminated by an impressive lighting system, which will bring a whole new excitement to the performances filled with classic Kiwi hits.

"The last three acts of the evening at that time will be Zed, Jordan Luck [Band] and Stan Walker. Stan puts on a pretty spectacular stage show, especially with his lighting, and so does Jordan Luck, who really wants to bring it to Selwyn," said Parlane.

Parlane is excited for every artist who is performing, but said Jordan Luck Band and Hello Sailor will be personal highlights.

"I'm particularly looking forward to Jordan Luck [Band]. His show this year around the country has been exceptional ... they [the band] said they haven't peaked yet, they're peaking for Selwyn Sounds.

"Hearing Gutter Black [by Hello Sailor] going across Lincoln Park is going to be a pretty special moment."

Parlane said Selwyn Sounds staff have put together a great event in spite of the challenges Covid-19 has posed.

He said the event has recently secured its future and has been granted resource consent to run for the next 11 years.

There are still a few tickets left for Saturday's event and Parlane urged people not to miss out.

To buy tickets, visit selwynsounds.co.nz

Line-up:

• 9.30am - express pass gates open

• 10am - general admission gates open

• 10.55am - Hello Sailor

• 12.05pm - The Chills

• 1.15pm - Lady Killers and Annie Crummer

• 2.15pm - Automatic 80s

• 3.30pm - Elemeno P

• 4.30pm - Zed

• 5.45pm - Jordan Luck Band

• 7.30pm - Stan Walker