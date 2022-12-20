Sonya Eddy has passed away age 55. Photo / Supplied

Seinfeld and General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy is dead aged 55.

Her death was announced on Tuesday by her Oscar-winning actress friend Octavia Spencer, 52, who hailed her as a “creative angel”.

She said on Instagram: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabcfans will miss her.

”My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” She included a broken heart and flying dove emoji with her tribute.

Eddy’s cause of death is as yet unknown.

Frank Valentini, executive producer on ABC’s General Hospital soap opera, also paid tribute to the star, saying: “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend.

”The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.

”On behalf of the entire ‘GH’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Licensed vocational nurse Eddy featured on General Hospital from 2006 as straight-talking head nurse Epiphany Johnson, racking up 543 episodes in the role.

She was born in Concord, California, and majored in theatre and dance at the University of California and received her BA in 1992.

Her acting debut came in the Zora is my Name play in 1990, and she went on to appear in TV shows such as Married... with Children, Seinfeld and Home Improvement as well as Glee, 2 Broke Girls and Fresh Off the Boat.