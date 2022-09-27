Robbie Williams appears to have added a second show at the Mission. Photo / Supplied

Robbie Williams is an even better man now.

The Mission Concert 2023's star quickly confirmed he would stick around for a second concert at the winery, after the first night sold out within an hour on Tuesday.

Williams will now appear at the famed hillside vineyard venue on the outskirts of Taradale on both the Saturday of November 11 and the Sunday of November 12 next year.

The first notice of a second concert came in a message that prospective concertgoers saw waiting in the cyberqueue to purchase tickets online for the concert.

It was confirmed in a concert Facebook page soon afterward, citing "overwhelming demand" for tickets to see the British pop star.

The Mission can hold 25,000 people when full.

