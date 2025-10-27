Combs faced up to 20 years in prison for his conviction when appearing for sentencing by United States District Court Judge Arun Subramanian on October 3.

His lawyers urged the judge for a sentence of no more than 14 months, while federal prosecutors sought at least 11 years.

Judge Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months behind bars, ordering five years of supervised release and a US$500,000 ($866,287) fine.

Combs addressed the judge before his sentencing in an emotional final statement, apologising to his loved ones while describing his behaviour as “disgusting, shameful and sick”.

“I got lost in the journey of life. I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego,” he said.

“I don’t have nobody to blame but myself. I know that I’ve learned my lesson.”

Most of Combs’ seven children advocated for their father in court, who reportedly cried as they each read impact statements.

Combs has been held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024, when federal agents arrested the hip-hop mogul at his New York hotel after a grand jury’s indictment on several charges.

Federal Homeland Security officials executed raids at his Los Angeles and Miami homes earlier in March as part of their sex trafficking investigation.

Last week, TMZ cited a “high-ranking White House official” in its reporting claiming President Trump had been “vacillating” on commuting the rapper’s sentence.

Combs’ defence attorney had already told CNN they’d approached the administration in pursuit of a possible pardon, although White House officials and the President himself have acknowledged - but not made a decision on - his clemency request.

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,’ the White House told NBC in a statement.

“The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

