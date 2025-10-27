Sean “Diddy” Combs looks set for an early release from prison.
The infamous music magnate, currently serving a four-year and two-month sentence after being convicted of two counts of prostitution offences, is set to be released in May 2028.
The 55-year-old’s release date of May 8 - about 30 monthsfrom now - was confirmed in the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ records early this morning (NZT).
While subject to change, Combs’ early release date reflects time already served prior to sentencing, and various sources have told media that Combs is projected to have his sentence reduced if he abides by good behaviour standards.
While he was acquitted in a Manhattan court in July on heavier charges that alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following the two-month trial.
Last week, TMZ cited a “high-ranking White House official” in its reporting claiming President Trump had been “vacillating” on commuting the rapper’s sentence.
Combs’ defence attorney had already told CNN they’d approached the administration in pursuit of a possible pardon, although White House officials and the President himself have acknowledged - but not made a decision on - his clemency request.
“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,’ the White House told NBC in a statement.
“The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”