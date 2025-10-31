Sean Combs has been moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Photo / Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to a prison in New Jersey.

The 55-year-old rap mogul had been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn since being arrested in September 2024 but sources told People magazine that he was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix early on Thursday (October 30, 2025) morning, where he will likely serve the remainder of his sentence.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and his legal team had requested he be moved to the facility in Fort Dix because of its access to drug rehabilitation schemes.

His attorney Teny Geragos had written in a court filing: “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix.”

The I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker had complained about the conditions in MDC and earlier this month, his friend Charlucci Finney claimed Combs had suffered a terrifying incident at the prison when he woke up “with a knife to his throat”.