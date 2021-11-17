Screening guide: Tiger King 2, Marvel's new show and the moon landing

Joe Exotic from Tiger King, the true crime series that is returning for its second season.

Tiger King 2

(Netflix)

The breakthrough true crime sensation about America's dubious big cat owners comes roaring back for its hugely anticipated second season.

With season one's subject, Joe Exotic, now behind bars due to his repeated attempts to hire a hitman to assassinate rival big cat park owner and personal nemesis Carole Baskin, the series shifts focus on to Baskin's own backstory, which involves the mysterious disappearance of her first husband many years ago. After heavy involvement in the first season, Baskin declined to take part in the second and even launched a legal battle to prevent the series from using any footage of her. Clearly the behaviour of someone with nothing to hide...

Streaming now.

8 Days: To the Moon and Back

(TVNZ OnDemand)

"Breathtaking" is the word that many critics landed on when reviewing this miniseries about Apollo 11, the space flight that first took man to the moon.

8 Days: To the Moon and Back explores the Apollo 11 moon landing. Pictured is a dramatisation from the series.

Featuring a galaxy of previously unseen footage, declassified cockpit audio, film audio and dramatic reconstructions, this sublime documentary has been celebrated almost as much as the astronauts themselves, with one critic calling it "absorbing and edifying".

And if you're wondering, the title is a reference to the complete duration of this history-making journey; eight days, three hours, 18 minutes and 35 seconds, which, coincidentally, is the rumoured time it will take to pass through Auckland's motorways this holiday season.

Streaming now.

Hawkeye

(Disney+)

Shooting on to Disney+ next week is Marvel's action-packed new series on Hawkeye, the bow-and-arrow toting Avenger. The show seems to be taking aim at the Christmas-action genre popularised by the classic Bruce Willis action flick Die Hard.

Hailee Steinfeld joins the MCU as archer Kate Bishop in Marvel's new series Hawkeye.

Set in New York over the festive season the show follows Clint Barton, Hawkeye's alter-ego, as he attempts to get back to his family in time for Christmas. Of course, a superhero needs a supervillain and sure enough one turns up attempting to thwart Hawkeye's holiday wish.

With actor Jeremy Renner returning to the title role, and Hailee Steinfeld joining the MCU as fellow archer Kate Bishop, the show should hit the bullseye with fans.

Streaming from Wednesday.

Shadow in the Cloud

(Neon)

Our very own Roseanne Liang directs this pulpy action thriller that mashes World War II action with monster movie horror while sprinkling a theme of sexual politics over the top.

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in Shadow in the Cloud, the new film from local director Roseanne Liang.

Hollywood star Chloe Grace Moretz leads the film as the only female flight officer aboard a B-17 bomber en route from Auckland to Samoa. The routine flight is interrupted when she spots some kind of creature on the wing. With the male crew not believing her and then turning on her and the creature's attacks growing bolder, her only hope of survival is to somehow escape both.

In a glowing four-star review our critic called it, "A focused firecracker of an action movie with a novel local angle."

Streaming from Sunday