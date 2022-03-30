Screening Guide: Spy rejects, covid comedy and Christopher Walken's community service

Gary Oldman leads the cast in the new spy thriller series Slow Horses, streaming on Apple TV +.

Slow Horses

(Apple TV+)

Forget your flashy British spies like James Bond, this series is about a group of spies transferred into a spirit-crushing administrative department after making career-ending mistakes on the job.

Nicknamed the Slow Horses after the building Slough House where they're based, they're gifted a rare case after a British-Pakistani student is kidnapped. When the abductors reveal they plan to murder him on live television, the group of spy rejects realise they have limited time to get it together.

The cast is led by the always brilliant Gary Oldman, who plays cynical department head Jackson Lamb. Critics have been impressed with the old-school, slow-boiling espionage thriller calling it "an edge-of-your-seat watch, with a killer finale, that's gut-wrenching start to end".

First two episodes streaming on Friday, weekly episodes after that.

The Bubble

(Netflix)

Are you ready to laugh at the pandemic yet? Hopefully yes, because Netflix's new meta-comedy is all about the work/life balance during the time of Covid. The work just happens to be making a blockbuster action flick.

Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann and David Duchovny in meta-comedy The Bubble, streaming on Netflix tomorrow.

It's from the brain of writer/director/producer Judd Apatow, the man behind smash hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, and follows a group of actors who have been forced into a pandemic bubble inside a hotel while filming a big franchise movie about flying dinosaurs.

For a movie that looks like silly fun, Apatow assembled some serious talent. We're talking stars like David Duchovny, Kate McKinnon, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, and The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal.

Streaming from tomorrow.

DMZ

(Neon)

Rosario Dawson leads the cast in this dystopian action-drama that's based on the DC comic series of the same name.

Rosario Dawson stars in the post-apocalyptic drama DMZ, streaming on Neon.

Set in a future where America is ripping apart in a brutal civil war, Dawson stars as a medic searching for the son she lost during the sudden evacuation of New York City. With Manhattan declared a demilitarised zone and now under gang rule, it's a perilous journey as she attempts to track him down in the post-apocalyptic city.

Dawson's been praised for her performance, as has the show's rousing visuals, but critic response to the four-part miniseries has been mixed, mainly due to its truncated length, with one saying, "An ongoing series about this world could make for fascinating television."

Streaming from Wednesday.



The Outlaws

(Amazon Prime Video)

When Stephen Merchant co-created The Office with Ricky Gervais he showed office life as a sort of voluntary prison. In his new comedy, he takes the idea a step closer by following a disparate group of people all serving community service for various misdemeanours.

Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken in crime-comedy The Outlaws, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The show's big star is the great Christopher Walken. He stars as a grizzled ex-con named Frank who is repaying his debt to society by fixing up a derelict community centre along with six others. It's fair to say the group do not get along and are less than enthused by the physical labour of their court-mandated punishments. However, when they find a big bag of cash onsite everyone gets a lot friendlier. Right up until the moment the bag's true owners show up looking for it...

Critics have been mostly won over, with one calling it "warm, witty and surprisingly gritty".

Streaming from Friday.