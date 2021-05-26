Screening guide: Emma Stone's Cruella and the One with the Friends Reunion

The reunited Friends cast (from bottom left): Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Friends: The Reunion

(TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand)

It's the reunion special the world's been waiting for! Sort of... Let's get the disappointment out of the way first; a better title for this special would be The One That Isn't a New Episode because while yes, technically, it's Friends reunited, this is a cast get-together rather than the much-wanted look at what Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey are up to these days. Host James Corden will ask the actors everything you ever wanted to know about what it was like to be one of the Friends, favourite memories from Friends, life after Friends and get the final and definitive answer once and for all as to whether Ross and Rachel were, in fact, on a break or not. Could we be any more excited? Well, yes, if it was a proper new episode. But as that's not the case we'll still be there for them. Screening and streaming tonight at 7.02pm.



Cruella

(Disney+)

Cruella de Vil is one of Disney's most iconic baddies. Now the incredibly stylish villainess from 101 Dalmatians gets her own live-action origin story, which shows how a young fashionista turns into the sneering, dog-hating, villain we all love to hate.

Emma Stone in a scene from Cruella. In cinemas now and streaming on Disney+ Premium Access.

Emma Stone plays Estella, aka young Cruella, growing up in 70s London during the punk rock revolution. Her flair for fashion sees her being taken under the fashionable, yet terrifying wing of Emma Thompson's Baroness von Hellman. A pairing that leads to Estella embracing the dark side. Advance reactions to this Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada have been overwhelmingly positive, with one critic calling it "Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous". The film's in cinemas today, but from tomorrow you'll also be able to gather the family and watch it at home on Disney+ for a one-off cost of $39.99.