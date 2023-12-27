Christopher Landon and Melissa Barrera have both departed Scream VII in recent months. Photo / Getty Images

It’s bad news for Scream VII fans, with the movie seeing yet another casualty as Christopher Landon quits his role as the slasher film’s director.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 48-year-old director revealed to fans that he left the film seven weeks ago, noting there would be a mixed reaction from fans.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” he wrote on the social media platform, adding, “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

“And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

Christopher Landon attends the premiere of Netflix's We Have A Ghost on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

The star did not reveal exactly why he decided to leave the production of the popular film series, but wrote in a second post, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes [Craven’s] legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world.”

“What he and Kevin [Williamson] created is something amazing, and I was honoured to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow,” he concluded.

The New York Post reports representatives for the star and Paramount Pictures have not responded to requests for comment.

He isn’t the only one to part ways with the film, as potential leading ladies Jenna Ortega, 21, and Melissa Barrera, 33, have now also left the production.

Rising Hollywood A-lister Ortega claimed her reason for leaving the film was due to scheduling conflicts with the hit Netflix show Wednesday, in which she stars as the lead, Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega (centre) and Melissa Barrera (right) have both ceased involvement with the production of Scream VII this year. Photo / Getty Images

Barrera was reportedly let go from the set after she voiced her opinion on the Israel-Hamas war on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a quote reading “I too come from a colonised country”, before adding: “Palestine WILL be free. They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.”

“At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include than be included for who I exclude,” she continued.

She later made a second post where she compared Gaza to a concentration camp and labelled the actions of Israel “genocide and ethnic cleansing”, writing: “People have learned nothing from our histories.”

Following Barrera’s departure, Landon took to X with a comment for fans, writing, “This is my statement. Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

He has since deleted the tweet, while the production company Spyglass Media Group condemned Barrera’s words.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear,” the statement read. “We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”