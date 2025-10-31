“Every time we went to a seafood restaurant, I would say, ‘Mom, can I take the empty clam, mussel and lobster shells home with me and put them in the bathtub?’

“And after rinsing them of marinara sauce, she would let me put them in the bathtub, and I would get in with them and just enjoy that.”

When Poehler asked about her motivations for living away from the city, McKinnon admitted her decision was partly rooted in a fear of the future.

She said: “I think the reason I’ve done it is that I believe very much that we are doomed.

“My goal is surviving the apocalypse [for] four days. If I can make it to four, oh mama, I will have achieved something.”

The Ghostbusters actor described how she now spends her time growing food and woodworking on her property.

She said: “I think it’s in my genes because my grandfather was a woodworker, my father was an architect.

“I love the practicality of, you can manipulate this material and then you can spend time in it. How crazy is that?

“You can sit on it. I love to sit on things, I do … to say I will sleep on what I did today.”

McKinnon added she has already built her own table, but admitted that the result was far from perfect.

“What you do, just kind of put it up inside the home anyways, and I have absolutely decreased the property value of the house with my shoddy work.”

She also told Poehler she intends to add to her growing list of survival skills.

Listing plumbing and electrical work as next on her list, she added: “I would like to acquire all of those skills that can make a home function for four days.”