Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sarah Paulson calls Pedro Pascal ‘the most talented person’ she knows

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Sarah Paulson describes fellow actor Pedro Pascal as "the most talented person" she knows. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson describes fellow actor Pedro Pascal as "the most talented person" she knows. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson always thought Pedro Pascal was “the most talented person” she knew.

The All’s Fair actor has opened up about her longtime friendship with the Hollywood megastar, who broke out as a major name with high-profile roles in the likes of The Mandalorian, The Last Of Us and The .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save