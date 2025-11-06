Sarah Paulson describes fellow actor Pedro Pascal as "the most talented person" she knows. Photo / Getty Images
Sarah Paulson always thought Pedro Pascal was “the most talented person” she knew.
The All’s Fair actor has opened up about her longtime friendship with the Hollywood megastar, who broke out as a major name with high-profile roles in the likes of The Mandalorian, The Last Of Us and TheFantastic Four: First Steps.
Asked on Watch What Happens Live if she saw this level of superstardom in his future, she told host Andy Cohen: “Well, this level is hard to imagine, I think, for anyone.
“It’s hard to imagine, but I always knew he was the most talented person I knew. And I knew that if anything was right in the world, that his working life would become this.
“So, it’s not surprising to me from a talent level, but [it]... doesn’t really happen that much any more, where someone like bursts on the scene and has a thing.”
She said her friend “pays for dinner now” and revealed his passion for films.
“He’s a real cinephile. That’s something that people would maybe be surprised to know.
“He knows about more movies than any, than the Letterboxd place that I go to. And he drags me to all the scariest movies that I don’t want to see. So, that’s something he likes to do, is take me to scary movies.”