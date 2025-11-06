Sarah Paulson describes fellow actor Pedro Pascal as "the most talented person" she knows. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson describes fellow actor Pedro Pascal as "the most talented person" she knows. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson always thought Pedro Pascal was “the most talented person” she knew.

The All’s Fair actor has opened up about her longtime friendship with the Hollywood megastar, who broke out as a major name with high-profile roles in the likes of The Mandalorian, The Last Of Us and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Asked on Watch What Happens Live if she saw this level of superstardom in his future, she told host Andy Cohen: “Well, this level is hard to imagine, I think, for anyone.

“It’s hard to imagine, but I always knew he was the most talented person I knew. And I knew that if anything was right in the world, that his working life would become this.

“So, it’s not surprising to me from a talent level, but [it]... doesn’t really happen that much any more, where someone like bursts on the scene and has a thing.”