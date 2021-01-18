Sarah Ferguson wants Bridgerton's Shonda Rhimes to adapt her romance novel for Netflix

Fergie just announced she's releasing her own Bridgerton-esque romance novel. Photo / Netflix

Sounds like Fergie is just as obsessed with Bridgerton as the rest of us.

Just after announcing she's releasing a romance novel with Mills & Boon, the Duchess of York has revealed she wants Shonda Rhimes to adapt it into a TV series as she's "obsessed" with the producer's latest series and has binged it twice already.

She announced her latest book "Her Heart For A Compass", a fictionalised account of her great-great-aunt's life, this week and already has big plans for the novel.

Fergie told Us Weekly she hoped the Golden Globe winner would be willing to work on a TV adaptation of the book and gushed over Bridgerton's leading lady Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

"The way [producer] Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous and I was really impressed ... I definitely will be talking to Shondaland about making Her Heart for a Compass into a TV series," she said.

She hoped future series of the show would film at Sunninghill Park, which was her first home after she married Prince Andrew, with whom she's currently in lockdown at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Like the rest of Britain, she's had plenty of time to binge watch Netflix shows, also admitting she "loved the Crown" in spite of the show's less than flattering portrayal of the Windsor family - including her ex-husband.

"I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent,' she told the US magazine.

"I loved the way they put my wedding in as well."

I’m delighted to announce my first historical romance novel, #HerHeartForACompass, published in August by @MillsandBoon (UK) and @WmMorrowBooks (US)!



Set in the Victorian era, the book is about daring to follow your heart against the odds. Pre-order UK: https://t.co/Lv1pyfM3kP pic.twitter.com/cqz3lLT2sa — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 13, 2021

While she's written several best-selling children's books and nonfiction books, her upcoming book is her first historical fiction written for adults.

"It all started with researching my ancestry," she explained.

"Digging into the history of the Montagu-Douglas Scotts, I first came across Lady Margaret, who intrigued me because she shared one of my given names.

"With real historical events and facts to hand, my imagination took over. I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors."

Mills & Boon was established in 1908 and is the UK's biggest publisher of romantic fiction.

Shonda Rhimes is best known for her US dramas How To Get Away With Murder, Scandal and Grey's Anatomy.