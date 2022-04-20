The outspoken bride infamously smashed a glass on the table during a clash with her rival Olivia. Photo / Channel 9

The outspoken bride infamously smashed a glass on the table during a clash with her rival Olivia. Photo / Channel 9

There was certainly more than enough scandal to keep viewers hooked on Married At First Sight this year – but according to a new report, there was one explosive storyline that was completely cut from the show.

According to the Daily Mail, one of this year's participants – speaking anonymously – revealed that fan favourite Domenica Calarco, 29, had harboured a secret crush on controversial groom Andrew Davis, and had confessed to it in a scene which never made it to air.

Andrew made an early exit from the show after splitting with "wife" Holly. Photo / Channel 9

Calarco was paired with Jack Millar in the experiment and theirs was one of the most popular love stories, despite their eventual split before the reunion episode.

The source claimed that Calarco revealed her crush at a party held at Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie's apartment while the cameras weren't present.

Jack Millar and Domenica Calarco. Photo / Channel 9

The Daily Mail reports that she told several of her castmates that she thought Davis was attractive while producers weren't present – and that Frazer later referred to those comments on camera.

However, all mention of Calarco's alleged crush on Davis was edited out of the show.

Previous reports had suggested that Calarco had had many of her more controversial moments cut from the screen, with multiple production sources telling the Daily Mail that there was a deliberate attempt to edit her scenes "so she didn't look half as nasty".

The insider claimed that footage of "confrontations, including countless verbal exchanges, were axed."

There's no denying Calarco's appearance on the latest season of MAFS has seen her become a breakout star, with the makeup artist even signing with a top celebrity agent following the show's finale.

The move – which could bring a massive boost to the MAFS bride's career in entertainment – sees her team up with SF Management, which represents top Aussie stars like Karl Stefanovic and Phoebe Burgess.

Calarco is reportedly hoping to break into the radio industry, following in the footsteps of other reality contestants such as Abbie Chatfield.