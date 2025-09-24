Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter says women have always ‘had to train’ men

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Sabrina Carpenter believes women have always had to "train" men and describes them as "super entertaining". Photo / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter believes women have always had to "train" men and describes them as "super entertaining". Photo / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter thinks women have always “had to train” men.

The 26-year-old pop star, who dated actor Barry Keoghan from December 2023 until late last year, has reflected on the opposite sex and described them as a “super entertaining species to watch”.

She told Vogue Italia magazine: “When one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save