Sabrina Carpenter says women have always ‘had to train’ men

Sabrina Carpenter believes women have always had to "train" men and describes them as "super entertaining". Photo / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter thinks women have always “had to train” men.

The 26-year-old pop star, who dated actor Barry Keoghan from December 2023 until late last year, has reflected on the opposite sex and described them as a “super entertaining species to watch”.

She told Vogue Italia magazine: “When one of my female friends announces that she’s having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he’s going to be raised right.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve only been on Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we’ve always kind of had to train them. Unfortunately, it’s a tale as old as time.

“I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch. In positive and negative ways. I feel really adored and inspired and loved by some of them… and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by others.”