Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sabrina Carpenter responds to backlash over Man’s Best Friend album cover

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Despite controversy, Sabrina Carpenter says her album cover “checked all the boxes” for her vision. Photo / Getty Images

Despite controversy, Sabrina Carpenter says her album cover “checked all the boxes” for her vision. Photo / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter was “surprised” by the backlash over the cover art for her album Man’s Best Friend.

The American 26-year-old pop star released her seventh record last month, which featured a picture of her on all fours standing close to a man who is pulling her hair – and Carpenter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save