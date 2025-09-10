Despite controversy, Sabrina Carpenter says her album cover “checked all the boxes” for her vision. Photo / Getty Images

Despite controversy, Sabrina Carpenter says her album cover “checked all the boxes” for her vision. Photo / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter was “surprised” by the backlash over the cover art for her album Man’s Best Friend.

The American 26-year-old pop star released her seventh record last month, which featured a picture of her on all fours standing close to a man who is pulling her hair – and Carpenter admits she didn’t expect so many people to be offended by the raunchy shot.

During an interview on NPR (National Public Radio), she explained: “I was surprised. I think mostly because when I thought about making this album cover, I was really inspired by a man sort of delicately playing with my hair.

“Because I think there were a lot of metaphors between this dog and me emotionally. You know, a man’s best friend and sort of all the implications that that comes with ... the power in dominance and submission.

“When I saw it, obviously for me, it checked all the boxes in between my friends and family. It just felt like what the music sounds like.”