Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G will headline Coachella 2026. Photo / Getty Images

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G will headline next year’s prestigious Coachella festival, organisers say.

Also scheduled to perform is rapper Young Thug, released from prison in late October 2024 after pleading guilty to gang involvement at the end of a nearly two-year prosecution.

Punk rock legend Iggy Pop, indie-rock band The Strokes, electronic music duo Disclosure and genre-bending Major Lazer are also on deck for the festival in Indio, California, over two weekends in April.

Karol G is the first female artist from Latin America to headline Coachella, after Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny became the first Spanish-language artist to do so in 2023.

Bieber surprised fans by releasing a seventh studio album, Swag, in July, which was then re-released as a double album in September.