Ryan Reynolds is resurrecting the wisecracking alien for his Maximum Effort Channel. Photo / AP

When it comes to centuries-old, wisecracking aliens taking the screen by storm, a few extraterrestrials come to mind. But none quite match the sass and energy of 80s icon Alf. And now, thanks to the hilarious Ryan Reynolds, Alf is chartering a flying saucer and coming back to earth - so hide your cats.

Classic TV show Alf, a popular show that boomed from 1986-1990, is set to appear on Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel this Saturday, July 29, in the channel’s first series of Maximum Moments, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The oddball sitcom, in partnership with Alf creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios, will not feature full-length episodes but, instead, will see old Alf episodes aired along with Alf-centred shorts advertising brands such as Mint Mobile and Hims.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said.

“Besides my irrational love of Alf growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios, and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring Alf back to life.”

The blast from the past sitcom is centred around a family that takes in alien Alf (acronym for Alien Life Form) after he crash-lands in their garage. As they hide him from nosy neighbours and government agencies, the smart-mouthed creature makes hilarious quips about humankind while providing all the giggles.

Dubbed the Alf “Caturday” Marathon, due to the extraterrestrial’s appetite for cats, the marathon will feature Alf episodes, sponsored content starring Alf and Maximum Effort’s Podcats: The Pawdcast.

This isn’t the first time the popular martian returned to the screen. The Melmac native featured in TV Land’s 2004 Alf’s Hit Talk Show, a short-lived series that had sit-downs with celebrity guests such as Drew Carey, Bryan Cranston and Tom Green. Alf also made a surprise cameo on an episode of Mr. Robot.