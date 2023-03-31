Russell Crowe has revealed his puppy has died in his arms after being hit by a truck on the second anniversary of the death of the actor’s father. Photo / Twitter

Actor Russell Crowe has revealed that his puppy, Louis, died yesterday. The dog was only 16 months old.

The Gladiator star shared the tragic news on Twitter accompanied with a photo of his beloved pet, reports Page Six.

“This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart,” Crowe wrote.

“Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers [sic] passing, Louis was hit by a truck,” he revealed.

“We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him.”

The Oscar winner, well-known as a lover of animals, had previously posted a photo of him and the pooch wearing matching tops.

“I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a @RalphLauren polo so he can match with dad,” he wrote in the photo caption. “I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny.”

The tragic incident happened exactly two years after Crowe’s 85-year-old father, John Alexander Crowe, died.

“Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away,” he tweeted at the time.

“I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s [sic] heart he touched and who’s [sic] ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a ⁦@RalphLauren⁩ polo so he can match with dad. I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/odmCZwfvA8 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 21, 2022

Crowe spent a lot of time with his dad before he passed, quarantining together throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Robin Hood actor even shared some of their memories together on his social media, posting pictures of him and his father sitting in the sun in April 2020.

Crowe is now dating Britney Theriot, who is 27 years younger than the film star. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Crowe has two sons, Charles and Tennyson, who he shares with ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Crowe and Spencer tied the knot back in 2003 but parted ways in 2012. The actor notoriously auctioned off a few of their personal possessions following the high-profile divorce in 2018.

Crowe is now dating Britney Theriot, who is 27 years younger than the film star.

While it is not known whether the two shared Louis, Crowe’s belle seems to also be a lover of dogs based on her social media posts.



