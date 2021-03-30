Russell Crowe confirms his Christchurch-born father has passed away

Russell Crowe has announced his father has passed away at 85. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Russell Crowe has shared news that his father John Alexander Crowe has died.

Crowe shared the news on social media to his 2.7 million Twitter followers.

John was 85-years-old and the death came nearly three weeks after he celebrated his birthday.

"Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness," he wrote online.

John Alexander Crowe

13th March 1936- 30th March 2021



Born in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25

years.



Rest In Peace. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

"My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.

"I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world who's (sic) heart he touched and who's ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news."

John was born in Christchurch and died in Coffs Harbour, NSW, which he has called home for the past 25 years.

Last April Crowe shared a photo of his father to Instagram alongside the caption: "Isolating with the old man. 84 now."

"Wearing a hat I got at Princeton while shooting A Beautiful Mind."

John's brother is New Zealand cricket star Dave Crowe, and Martin and Jeff Crowe are his nephews.