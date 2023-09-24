Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault. Photo / Getty Images

Actor and comedian Russell Brand is at the centre of more allegations, with a former classmate coming forward, accusing him of groping female pupils during his time at a prestigious performing arts school.

The ex Italia Conti Performing Arts School student came forward in the wake of a wave of allegations against Brand, who has been accused in recent weeks of rape, sexual assault and controlling behaviours between 2006 and 2013 by four women.

The 48-year-old actor has denied all allegations against him and insisted that any relationships he had with the women were consensual, despite an admission of promiscuity and sex addiction.

Following the initial investigation by Channel 4′s Dispatches and The Times, more alleged victims have spoken out and a sexual assault allegations emerged from 2003.

And now it’s Brand’s former Central London school that has seen allegations emerge as ex-student Tony Brown said Brand used to grab girls underneath what Brand called his “cloak of love”.

Speaking to The Mirror, Brown stated; “He started wearing a large black trenchcoat, which he called his cloak of love.

“He would sneak up behind girls wrapping them in the coat, pulling them in close and touching them under it.

“You would often see the girls flinch. He would be pinching their bums and grabbing their boobs,” he continued.

Brown started the school on the same day as Brand in 1991 but Brand was later expelled from the prestigious performing arts school a year later for “breaching its code of conduct”, which apparently related to drug taking and truancy.

Brand and former wife Katy Perry. Photo / Getty Images

Brown also added; “A couple of his favourite junior girls would have been two years below us, making them around 14. It’s hard to tell what the girls thought as I think at the time they would have put on an act in front of their friends.

“No one wanted to be seen to be the prude and he capitalised on it, I suppose. He could manipulate any situation. It wasn’t a normal school environment. Girls probably outnumbered boys by about 20 to one.”

Brown also recalled an incident where during acting class, students were asked to “make love” to a chair. He said Brand “did it with the most enthusiasm.”

He also noted that the way Brand spoke about his encounters with women “was so disrespectful”.

‘I’ve got daughters now. I dread to think anyone would talk about them that way,’ he added.

Speaking out following the news, the school said it is “deeply concerned” in response to Brown’s claims.

A school spokesperson stated: “Italia Conti takes any allegations of inappropriate behaviour extremely seriously, and we have robust policies and ­procedures to ensure that any reported matter is dealt with appropriately.”

The school went on to urge any concerned former pupils to contact the school.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111. If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7: • Call 0800 044 334 • Text 4334 • Email support@safetotalk.nz • For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list. If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.