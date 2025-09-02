Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rumoured Beckham family feud continues as Brooklyn ignores brother Romeo’s birthday

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Amazon's New Zealand-based data centres went live today, and nurses went on strike for the first of two planned days this week.

As tributes flowed for David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo’s 23rd birthday, nothing was seen from brother Brooklyn, amid a rumoured family feud.

The eldest son of the former footballer and fashion designer wasn’t at his younger brother’s birthday celebration, attended by his youngest sibling, Cruz, and his parents,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save