Rumoured Beckham family feud continues as Brooklyn ignores brother Romeo’s birthday

It comes as Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and David and Victoria are rumoured to be caught up in a feud.

Brooklyn’s marriage to actor Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022 is when tension is rumoured to have begun, as Nicola opted not to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria.

Nicola denied the claims of a feud, People reported, and the pair’s relationship appeared to mend until rumours continued when Brooklyn and Nicola were repeatedly absent from recent family events and holidays.

Weeks ago, the rest of the family holidayed in Italy without Brooklyn.

In early August, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows, but not a single member of the Beckham family was present.

Before the renewal, Brooklyn fuelled suspicions of a rift when he failed to address family milestones such as David Beckham’s naming in the King’s birthday honours, Father’s Day, David or Victoria’s birthdays, and the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary, The London Evening Standard reported.

Fans also noticed that none of the Beckham family publicly congratulated Brooklyn and Nicola on their third wedding anniversary, which sparked further speculation.

In July, Brooklyn unfollowed both of his brothers on Instagram, and the eldest son has reportedly requested “no contact” with his family, according to the outlet.

In addition to the absence from family events, social media posts from other family members have been interpreted as dissing Brooklyn and Nicola, said the outlet.

One example is when Cruz responded to a negative comment on a TikTok video of him playing guitar and singing, which said: “Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?”.

Cruz replied; “Wrong brother mate”, appearing to mock Brooklyn’s notorious ever-changing occupations, which he has been criticised online for.