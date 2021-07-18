Rumour has it: Is Adele dating NBA agent Rich Paul?

Adele smiles during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Adele has sent rumours flying after she was pictured with a new man.

The Rolling In The Deep singer attended a basketball game on Saturday and was pictured with NBA agent Rich Paul.

In the photographs, Adele is sitting next to Paul and enjoying the game.

An ESPN sportswriter added fuel to the fire when he referred to Paul as Adele's "girlfriend" on his podcast, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

"Rich Paul, [LeBron Janes' agent], brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," Brian Windhorst reports.

He added: "This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

Both Adele and Paul are yet to set the record straight on whether they are together.

And just last week, she was spotted with another rumoured beau, British rapper Skepta. The two musicians have been romantically linked since last year, however Adele quashed rumours when she stated she was "a [single] cat lady" on social media.

She has an 8-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The former couple finalised their divorce in March this year, and divorce documents stated Adele will share the custody of Angelo with Konecki and will not pay child support to her ex.

They originally separated in August 2019.

The Grammy-winning artist has been teasing new music for a while, but she has yet to announce when fans can expect a new album.

She took to Instagram last week in support of the England football team after the Euro 2020 final. Adele regularly shares photos of her Instagram account showing off her carefree spirit.