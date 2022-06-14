Bandit has been slammed by two Queensland lecturers. Photo / Supplied

It's one of the best-loved kids shows on the planet – but a new article has caused a storm by slamming one of Bluey's most popular characters.

Bluey has taken the world by storm, with the loveable Aussie cartoon attracting legions of fans over the years.

Launched in 2018 on the ABC, the show follows Blue Heeler pup Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and their dad Bandit and mum Chilli, and has won over millions of viewers over three seasons, including A-listers Natalie Portman and Ryan Gosling.

But writing for The Conversation recently, the University of Southern Queensland's David Burton and Kate Cantrell took aim at the beloved character Bandit – who was awarded a Father of the Year award in 2019 – and sparked backlash in the process.

In the piece, the lecturers claim there is a "darker side to this loveable character", and hit out at his stereotypical "larrikin" personality, implying he was a bad dad.

"In one episode, Bandit holds Bluey back from the finish line so he can win an obstacle course. In another, he lauds victory over his younger brother, Stripe, taunting that 'big brothers always beat little brothers' – a jibe Bluey imitates when she teases Bingo: 'Big sisters always beat little sisters. That's just the way it goes'," the article states.

"Even Bandit's name conjures up the small-time crimes of bushrangers, Australia's revered outlaws who also achieved a type of perverse folk hero status.

"Occasionally, however, we catch a glimpse of Bandit's darker side, with his playful teasing of his young daughters sometimes devolving into bullying."

The writers also criticise the fact that Bandit is praised for his parenting prowess, while mum Chilli is "figuratively and literally in the background".

Unsurprisingly, the hot take has angered fans of Australia's best-loved canine dad, with scores of social media users lashing out at the article.

"We're doomed as a species and we're psychoanalysing Bandit …" one Twitter user posted, while another wrote: "This essay is critical of Bandit from Bluey (a cartoon dad/dog) for being a 'reductive stereotype of the Australian larrikin'. If so, is it a problem? I doubt many men are getting their cues on how to man from Bluey".

"Why are we analysing a kids' cartoon show? There are bigger issues in this day and age to analyse. Btw, I love Bluey, as an adult it is very relatable in terms of how both Bandit and Chilli deal with daily life and how Bluey and Bingo try to navigate it as kids. Lots of lessons in it," another wrote.

"It's that time of year again. That's right, it's time to cancel Bandit from Bluey," another tweeted.

It was a similar story on Facebook, attracting hundreds of comments criticising the article.

"Rubbish. The writer clearly hasn't watched enough episodes of Bluey. There's considerable nuance to his character, and in general he's pretty self-deprecating about his 'larrikin' character," one Facebook user posted, while another added: "If you go after Bandit, you go after all of us".

Interesting read! I ❤️ Bluey..but not that impressed by Bandit as a fumbling Dad who forgets the pool toys, snacks. Plays into the trope Dads can’t be trusted to ‘babysit’ their own kids.



Bandit from Bluey – is he a lovable larrikin, or just a bad dad? https://t.co/ovoNSMdXBq — Ginger ‘Peter’ Gorman 🌈 (@GingerGorman) June 12, 2022

However, there were some who agreed with the essay's argument, including reporter Ginger Gorman, who agreed the programme "plays into the trope Dads can't be trusted to 'babysit' their own kids".

It feels uncomfortable, slightly treasonous, to admit I agree with this article.

'Bluey' exposes deep vein in AUS family dynamics: Responsible killjoy Mum & Self-centred fun Dad.

Bandit reflects, takes on correction.

Many men don't - even lash out!



https://t.co/MsUcM6yCL9 — Jet (@Jet95004762) June 13, 2022

The show won a Kids Emmy in 2019 for its Sleepytime episode and later picked up the Best Animated Series award at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

It has become so internationally popular that some American parents have even claimed their children were developing an Australian accent after regularly watching the show.