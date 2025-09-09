Chief entertainment reporter Jenni Mortimer talks entertainment on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

Decomposed body found in US rapper’s Tesla in Hollywood

A festering corpse has been found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to rising US rap star D4vd, police and media reported Tuesday.

Neighbours of a tow yard called police about a foul smell coming from the site in Hollywood on Monday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a rotting body wrapped in a plastic sheet in the luggage compartment, which is found at the front in this kind of electric vehicle.

“We were notified this morning, and the car’s been here for a couple of days,” Robert Peters of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.

The vehicle is registered in Texas, to David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, ABC7 news channel reported.