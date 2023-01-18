Rosie O'Donnell has shared her weight loss journey on TikTok. Photo / Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell is “very happy” after losing 4.5kg since Christmas.

The 60-year-old TV-turned-TikTok star revealed she has been attempting to shift some holiday weight in January and has now shed almost two stone in the three and a half weeks since Christmas.

O’Donnell told fans about her achievement in a TikTok video filmed as she was taking her 10-year-old daughter Dakota to school.

She told fans: “Goodmorning! I’m on my way to school to drop her off and I need to let you know I’ve lost 10lbs since Christmas. 10lbs! I’m very happy. TikTok, you don’t stop.”

Rosie previously suffered a heart attack in 2012 and the health scare prompted her to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle. She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in July 2013 and subsequently lost 30kg in two years.

The TV star later told people.com the operation was a massive turning point for her.

“Believe it or not, that surgery changed my life. It doesn’t reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends ...

”I don’t feel that same pull for it. They told me the part of the stomach they remove has hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food. I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids.”

She added that losing weight has had other benefits for her.

“I don’t have sleep apnea anymore. I’m able to run and play with the kids or get a bathing suit. It’s not easy to be obese in America and have everyone feel free to ridicule you.”