Kiwi comedian Rose Matefeo has popped up among a string of famous faces, including Friends star David Schwimmer, to compete on a reality TV cooking show: Celebrity Great British Bake Off 2023.

The former Funny Girls star has found international fame with Starstruck – the hit British comedy series she writes, executive produces and stars in - and will don a pinny and wield a piping bag in the popular cooking show that sees amateur bakers battle to be crowned the UK’s best non-professional baker.

According to the Daily Mail, Matafeo is competing as part of the series’ Stand Up to Cancer special, whipping up sweet treats against Schwimmer, Olympian Tom Daley, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and comedian Paddy McGuinness, among others. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges.

Sure to bring some humour to the show, Matafeo was nominated for a BAFTA last year for Starstruck for best female performance in a comedy programme.

At the time she shared the news to Twitter, captioning the news: “Congrats to these amazing nominees and thank you for using a clip of me eating chips.”

Matafeo, who won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2020, has also found herself on the couches of a string of talk shows including The Graham Norton Show at the beginning of last year.

In an interview with The Listener, she said the invitation, the third ever for a New Zealander, induced a bout of imposter syndrome. She told Norton: “I don’t know why I’m here!”

She’s also popped up on a string of US talk shows: Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late show with Stephen Colbert and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Great British Bake Off screens on Channel 4 in the UK and previous seasons have streamed on Neon.



